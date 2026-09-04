On constituency visit, CM inspects ‘education hub’ in Kodangal

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday, September 4, asked officials to ensure quality in the construction works of an ‘education hub’ in his assembly constituency of Kodangal in Vikarabad district.

Reddy inspected the construction of Young India Integrated Residential School, government medical, nursing, physiotherapy, paramedical colleges and a 430-bed hospital, all a part of the ‘education hub’.

According to an official release, Reddy, who began a two-day visit to his constituency, told the officials to monitor quality and the technical aspects regularly. He instructed officials to prepare plans for storing the rainwater, which can be used for landscaping, it said.

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Allotment of Indiramma houses for farmers

The CM ordered the allotment of Indiramma Houses for farmers who donated their land for the establishment of a social welfare residential school in Maddur, Narayanpet district.

Reddy had purchased the land 10 years ago with his own money. The school is being built on the same land, the release said.

He also inspected the construction of the government degree college in Maddur along with officials. He reviewed the proposed building designs and layout and suggested modifications to ensure the infrastructure meets future requirements.

CM Revanth asked officials to complete the construction within the stipulated timeframe and construct a boundary wall around the college premises. He also stressed that there should be no compromise on the quality of construction.

He also inspected the construction of a BC welfare residential school at Gokfasalwad village in the Doulthabad mandal of the Vikarabad district.

He later reviewed the ongoing construction of a government junior college building in Doulthabad town and issued necessary instructions to officials regarding the project.

Phase-I of Kondangal lift irrigation projects by Dec 2027

Reddy, who reviewed the progress of irrigation projects in Kodangal, told the officials to call tenders for the Phase-II works of Makthal-Narayanapet-Kodangal lift irrigation projects as early as possible.

The officials told the CM they were taking steps to complete the Phase-I work by December 2027 and the Phase-II by October 2028, the release said.

The officials also briefed the CM on the progress of road and building work in the constituency. He instructed them to develop a road network to connect every ‘thanda’ (tribal hamlet) in the constituency.

Formulation of plans for constructing culverts and bridges over streams in the villages was also reviewed in the meeting, the release added.

(With PTI)