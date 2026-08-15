BJP workers hoist party flag instead of national flag on I-Day

India celebrates its 80th Independence Day on Saturday, August 15. Every corner has the tricolour fluttering amid great enthusiasm. In some places, however, it was the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) flag that was hoisted instead.

Two videos from West Bengal and Chhattisgarh show BJP workers hoisting the party flag with Vande Mataram playing in the background and showering rose petals.

One of the videos was flagged by popular folk singer from Uttar Pradesh, Neha Singh Rathore, known for her ‘UP mein kya ba,’ a political satire on the state government.

“If BJP leaders hoist the BJP flag instead of the tricolour, will anyone be able to do anything about it?”

A similar visual was witnessed in Chhattisgarh’s Kurud of Dhamtari district.

Both states are ruled by the saffron party.

Under the Flag Code of India and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, hoisting any flag other than the national flag on Independence Day or Republic Day is disrespectful and can lead to criminal charges.