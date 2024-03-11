BJP’s dismissal of Hegde remarks on Constitution as personal views downright shameful: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said the BJP’s dismissal of its MP Anantkumar Hegde’s remarks on amending the Constitution, as mere personal views is “downright shameful”.

The BJP’s “careless attitude” has exposed their ignorance and neglect towards the constitution, he said.

“Hegde wasn’t just talking in his kitchen; he made those statements publicly as a Member of Parliament. It’s clear that BJP leaders understand the difference but simply lack the courage to confront Hegde, who is backed by the RSS,” Siddaramaiah said.

“Now, the BJP, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, faces only two choices: To oust Hegde immediately from their party or to openly agree with what he said. Let this general election revolve around this issue,” he said in a statement.

Hegde on Sunday said it is necessary for the BJP to gain two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and also come to power in more than 20 States to amend the Constitution aimed at setting right alleged distortions and unnecessary additions to it by the Congress.

The six-time Lok Sabha member from Karnataka said NDA winning more than 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls will eventually help in mustering a similar majority in the Upper House and also bagging two-third of the states.

“If the Constitution has to be amended — the Congress which fundamentally distorted the Constitution by forcefully filling unnecessary things in it, especially by bringing in laws that were aimed at suppressing the Hindu society — if all of this has to be changed it is not possible with this (current) majority,” Hegde said addressing a gathering in Uttara Kannada district.

The BJP on Sunday had distanced itself from Hegde’s remarks, calling it “personal views”, and said that it will seek an explanation from him. The party said it reaffirms its “unwavering commitment” to uphold the constitution, and Hegde’s remarks do not reflect its stance.

Noting that Hegde has, in the past too, made derogatory statements about the Constitution and the reservation system, Siddaramaiah said, “He has consistently insulted Dalits and OBCs and has openly expressed his intent to draft a Constitution based on the Manusmriti. Yet, the BJP remains silent on the issue. This silence is because Hegde is merely echoing the actual sentiments of the BJP and RSS.”

The RSS might claim they respect the Constitution, but deep down, they have never truly accepted it or its creator, Dr B R Ambedkar, he alleged, adding that ” Hegde is merely a puppet; the real force is the RSS.”

Hegde has also let down his electorate by neglecting his constituency, the CM said, he has been silent in the last five years on the floor of the House. His only contribution is to play the communal card and split votes by instilling fear among Hindus.

The majority in Karwar (in Hegde’s constituency Uttara Kannada) comprises people from OBC, SC, ST, and minority communities, he pointed out adding that “Hegde’s objective is to abolish reservations, and this intention must be made clear to the people of Karwar.”