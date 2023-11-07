BJP’s Eatala Rajendar files nomination from Gajwel to face CM KCR

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) star campaigner and sitting Huzurabad MLA Etala Rajender has filed his nomination from Gajwel with a grand rally joined by Union Minister Kishan Reddy. He is contesting against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), supremo and chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in his hometown, Gajwel, besides contesting from Huzurabad.

Gratitude to the people of Gajwel for making grand success of my #NominationRally as a BJP MLA Candidate in Gajwel Assembly Constituency.



Very special thanks to Hon'ble Union Minister, @BJP4Telangana Chief Shri @kishanreddybjp garu for your surge of motivation to party leaders

Official records of nominations reveal his movable assets, including investments in many sectors and gold, to be valued at Rs 28.65 crore. His immovable assets, including investments in construction and properties, stand at Rs 27.28 crore and liabilities amounting to Rs 19 crore, mainly in loans.

"The BJP nominated me to contest from Gajwel constituency and I have filed the nomination today. I am 101 per cent that the BJP will win here," says Eatala Rajender, the BJP candidate fielded to take on CM KCR.

Gajwel has been a focal point, with the BJP’s Rajender and Congress’s Thumkunta Narsa Reddy challenging Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Reportedly, Narsa Reddy will file his nomination on November 9.