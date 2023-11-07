BJP’s Eatala Rajendar files nomination from Gajwel to face CM KCR

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) star campaigner and sitting Huzurabad MLA Etala Rajender has filed his nomination from Gajwel with a grand rally joined by Union Minister Kishan Reddy. He is contesting against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), supremo and chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in his hometown, Gajwel, besides contesting from Huzurabad.
Official records of nominations reveal his movable assets, including investments in many sectors and gold, to be valued at Rs 28.65 crore. His immovable assets, including investments in construction and properties, stand at Rs 27.28 crore and liabilities amounting to Rs 19 crore, mainly in loans.
Gajwel has been a focal point, with the BJP’s Rajender and Congress’s Thumkunta Narsa Reddy challenging Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Reportedly, Narsa Reddy will file his nomination on November 9.