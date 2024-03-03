Hyderabad: BJP’s Hyderabad MP candidate Kompella Madhavi Latha on Saturday launched a scathing attack on AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. She said that the constituency was so neglected that there is widespread poverty and educational backwardness.

“There is no cleanliness, education or health facilities in Hyderabad Lok Sabha. Children in Madrasas are not getting food. Temples and Hindu homes are being occupied illegally. Muslim children are uneducated. There is child labour,” Madhavi Latha told ANI.

Notably, the Hyderabad constituency is currently held by Asaduddin Owaisi and his party has been winning the seat for around 40 years.

“They have no education, house or future. Nothing is done for the people. The old city is neither a mountain nor a tribal area. It is in the centre of Hyderabad but there is poverty over there,” she said, adding, that a lot needs to be done in the constituency.

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: On her candidature from Hyderabad constituency, BJP leader Madhavi Latha says, "I have been seeing for last 8 years… There is no cleanliness and education. Children in Madrasas are not getting food. Temples and Hindu homes are being occupied… pic.twitter.com/eKBkGAWXa8 — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2024

She further compared Old City of Hyderabad to Somalia and stated that it needs to be developed as much as Somalia needs to be developed

Latha is the chairperson of Virinchi Hospitals and also the founder of the Lopamudra Charitable Trust and the LathaMa Foundation.

Through her charitable trust, a non-governmental organisation based in Hyderabad, she organised various healthcare, education, and food distribution initiatives in the Hyderabad area.

The BJP leader is a staunch critic of Asaduddin Owaisi.

It is worth mentioning that this is the first time that the BJP has fielded a female candidate from the Hyderabad constituency. In 2019, the saffron party fielded Bhagavanth Rao, who stood second and lost to Owaisi by 282186 votes, garnering around 26 per cent of the vote while the AIMIM chief got 58.95 percent votes.

The BJP announced eight other candidates for the Lok Sabha contest in Telangana.

State BJP unit chief and Union minister G Kishan Reddy has been renominated from Secunderabad, former state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has been renominated from Karimnagar, D Arvind renominated from Nizamabad, Eatala Rajender from Malkajgiri, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy from Chevella, P Bharath from Nagarkurnool, B Narasaiah Goud from Bhongir; and BB Patil from Zaheerabad.