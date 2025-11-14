BJP’s social media accounts celebrate Bihar win with memefest

New Delhi: The social media handles of the BJP were abuzz with memes and jibes targeted at Congress and Rahul Gandhi on Friday, soon after the bumper performance of the saffron party in the Bihar assembly polls, with the party’s Assam unit apologising for upsetting the “national child” on Children’s Day.

We sincerely apologize for upsetting the “national child” on Children’s Day. Truly unfortunate. 😬#BiharElection2025 — BJP Assam Pradesh (@BJP4Assam) November 14, 2025

The BJP’s Assam unit in a post on X said, “Thank you Bihar. We will again celebrate together in 2026.”

In another post, it said, “We sincerely apologise for upsetting the ‘national child’ on Children’s Day. Truly unfortunate.”

The BJP’s West Bengal unit also posted on X saying, “Next West Bengal”.

Next West Bengal 🪷 — BJP West Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) November 14, 2025

The All India Trinamool Congress’s X handle was also abuzz with witty responses.

“BJP still waiting for a victory in Bengal,” it said in a post on X with a photo showing a skeleton sitting on a chair.

.@BJP4India still waiting for a victory in Bengal 🥱 pic.twitter.com/FBmSDWfFRK — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) November 14, 2025

In another post, BJP West Bengal shared a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi talking on the phone, saying “aap log rona band kijiye” (you stop crying).

The Trinamool Congress responded with a video of a child saying “sapne dekhna achi bat hai” (it is a good thing to have dreams).

BJP’s national unit also participated in a meme fest on the occasion, hitting at both Rahul Gandhi and Tejaswi Yadav.

“95 defeats and still counting. RaGa is collecting electoral losses like limited-edition badges. And whenever the scoreboard looks rough, there is always a fresh blame target ready to be launched. However, the nation has read the often-used script and knows it’s FAKE. If losing were a competitive sport, the trophy cabinet would be full by now,” it said in a post.

𝟗𝟓 𝐝𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠. 𝐑𝐚𝐆𝐚 𝐢𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐥𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝-𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐚𝐝𝐠𝐞𝐬.



And whenever the scoreboard looks rough, there is always a fresh blame target ready to be launched.… pic.twitter.com/2G3eDBEpi8 — BJP (@BJP4India) November 14, 2025

In another post, the BJP said “kabhi dhup kabhi chanv par Rahul Gandhi ke liye desh ne ek hi mausam bana rakha hai” ( sometimes sunshine, sometimes shade…but for Rahul Gandhi, the country has maintained the same weather).

The NDA was set to sweep the Bihar assembly polls, surging ahead in close to 200 out of 243 seats, with the BJP emerging as the single largest party with nearly 95 per cent strike rate.

The Mahagathbandhan, which includes the RJD, the Congress and three Left parties, seemed to be poised for a crushing defeat, notwithstanding surveys and opinion polls showing its chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav as the most preferred leader for the top post.

The Opposition alliance was struggling to cross the 35-seat mark.