BKS ‘Kisan Garjana’ rally on Monday to remind govt of promises

New Delhi: The RSS-affilated Bharatiya Kisan Sangh has invited farmers to reach its ‘Kisan Garjana’ rally to be held at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on Monday in large numbers.

In a letter, the BKS said: “Even after 75 years of Independence, farmers are still waiting to see when they will get justice. At least, they get ‘remunerative price on cost basis’. That is not available, on top of this, there is GST on all the inputs. Under the law, input credit is available to all producers except farmers.”

It said the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, “though a good step”, was “an inadequate step in the right direction, yet the farmers welcomed it wholeheartedly”.

Also Read Amaravati farmers take protest over three capitals to Delhi

“But this Kisan Samman Nidhi is of the year 2019 at Rs.6,000. In today’s situation per year, it is very little due to price rise in all inputs.”

It said that the government gives subsidy on fertilisers, but mostly this is not in the interest of the farmer but in the interest of the companies.

Raising the issue of permission to the GM mustard, the BKS said that on hand, the Prime Minister talks about natural farming, about bio-diversity, about the conservation of Panchmahabhoot, on the other hand, the Ministry of Environment works completely opposite these.

Similarly, it has been announced to connect every area with a river for water, but the ground, nothing is visible and that is why is organising the huge ‘Kisan Garjana’ rally.

The BKS said that their main demands are farmers should get remunerative price on the basis of cost, there should be an increase in proportion in the Kisan Samman Nidhi, GST on agricultural inputs should be scrapped and permission for GM crops should be withdrawn.