A blast in the capsule production unit of an armament factory in northwest Turkey killed 12 people and injured several.

The explosion led to the collapse of the main buildings while surrounding buildings in the province of Balikesir faced minor damages, reported AP.

Justice minister Yilmaz Tunc wrote on social media platform X that four public prosecutors have been assigned to investigate the cause of the explosion.

(This is a breaking story. More details will be added as they emerge.)