Multiple explosions rock southern Iran

Multiple explosions were reported across southern and south-eastern Iran in the early hours of Thursday, hours after US President Donald Trump warned that the United States would be “hitting them hard tonight” as fresh military action intensified.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) later said American forces had begun conducting additional strikes against Iran, saying the operation was aimed at further degrading Tehran’s ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

This came as tensions remained high after US strikes carried out on Wednesday, July 8, and Iran’s retaliatory missile and drone attacks across the Gulf.

Chabahar port facilities damaged

Iran’s Press TV reported that US strikes damaged Shahid Beheshti Port, Kalantari Port and the maritime traffic control tower in Chabahar.

Konarak and Jask also affected

Iranian media later reported explosions or strikes in the southern coastal towns of Konarak and Jask, indicating the attacks had spread across multiple locations.

Two airstrikes reported on Abu Musa Island

Reports said two airstrikes targeted Abu Musa Island in the Persian Gulf during the latest round of US military action.

10 explosions reported in Chabahar, Konarak

Around 10 explosions were reported in the southeastern Iranian cities of Chabahar and Konarak, according to the Press TV. The report added that parts of Chabahar experienced power cuts following the blasts.

Authorities were assessing the situation, with no immediate details released on the extent of the damage or possible casualties.

Explosions reported in Bandar Abbas, Sirik

Explosions were heard in Bandar Abbas, a major port city in Iran’s southern Hormozgan province, with air defence systems activated to counter what Iran’s Mehr News Agency described as “hostile targets”.Blasts were also reported in Sirik, another city in Hormozgan province. According to Fars News Agency, several explosions were heard in both Bandar Abbas and Sirik at around 11:15 pm local time, with additional blasts reported from the sea off Sirik’s western coast.

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