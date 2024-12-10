Blending medicine and mirth:  Abid Moiz highlights doctor-writers and Urdu humour

Hyderabad: It is nothing short of a challenge to read what doctors write. Try as much as you can, you can’t decipher their writing. In most cases, one will throw up his hands in despair. But this doctor is different. People love to read him.

That’s Dr. Abid Moiz for you. He is a rare gem in the medical fraternity. Unlike the stereotypical doctor whose handwriting remains a mystery, Dr. Moiz is celebrated for his eloquent and engaging writing. His words are not just readable but irresistible, compelling readers to return to his work time and again.

A doctor by profession, Dr. Moiz has carved a unique niche, as a full-time author. His books are a testament to his versatility and creativity, seamlessly blending medical insight with literary brilliance. People don’t just read his works—they cherish them, savoring every word as if it were a feast for the mind and soul.

In a world where deciphering prescriptions can feel like solving puzzles, Dr. Abid Moiz stands out as a storyteller whose writing is as clear as it is captivating. Whether you’re a casual reader or a devoted fan, his books are bound to leave a lasting impression.

Dr. Abid Moiz

Dr. Abid Moiz’s achievements are nothing short of extraordinary. Having penned an impressive 40 books and counting, he has left an indelible mark in both the medical and literary worlds. While his medical expertise is commendable, it is his fiction—particularly his humor and satire—that has won him widespread acclaim, leaving readers in splits and craving for more of his witty prose.

At his home in Suryanagar Colony, Tolichowki, Dr. Moiz runs a clinic like no other. Aptly named the Urdu Clinic, it serves as a sanctuary for his boundless creativity. The room is a visual delight, with shelves stacked from floor to ceiling with his books. Articles, awards, and mementos amassed over his illustrious four-decade career are displayed with meticulous care, reflecting not only his passion for literature but also his refined sense of aesthetics.

This unique space encapsulates the essence of Dr. Moiz: a doctor, a humorist, a satirist, and a perfectionist. It is here, amidst his literary treasures that he continues to craft stories that entertain, enlighten, and enchant his readers.

Dr. Abid Moiz continues to impress with his prolific writing, having recently released two remarkable books. The first, Jamia Osmania Ke Urdu Doctor Qalamkaar, delves into the literary contributions of 28 doctor-writers from Osmania University. The second, Dhoom Hamari Zubaan Ki, is a delightful collection of his humorous essays in Urdu. Both books are unputdownable and showcase Dr. Moiz’s versatility and depth as a writer.

In Jamia Osmania Ke Urdu Doctor Qalamkaar, Dr. Moiz highlights the lives and works of notable doctors such as Dr. Syed Abdul Mannan, Dr. Raghunandan Raj Saxena, Dr. Raj Bahadur Gowd, Dr. Majeed Khan, Dr. Shyam Sundar Prasad, and Dr. Taqi Abedi to name a few. Despite their diverse medical specializations, these individuals shared a profound love for Urdu literature. Dr. Moiz has meticulously chronicled their literary pursuits, offering readers a fascinating glimpse into their dual roles as healers and storytellers. Through this work, he has performed a valuable service by shedding light on these lesser-known facets of these doctors’ lives.

Dr. Taqi Abedi, the Canada-based Hyderabadi physician, is a well-known research scholar, poet, and critic. Sample his poetry which resonates with the universal themes of love, longing, and introspection.

Diya jala ke andheron ko dhoonkne nikle

Khadam khadam pe ujale nazar main aane lage

Jo karen dushmanoN ko sharminda

Dost ayese khan nahin hote

The connection between medicine and literature is an age-old phenomenon, with many renowned poets, novelists, and playwrights hailing from the medical profession. Edward Jenner, the pioneer of the smallpox vaccine, also wrote poetry. John Keats, one of the greatest romantic poets, started his career at the Royal College of Surgeons in London but left to pursue his passion for poetry. Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, the creator of the iconic Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson, was a practicing doctor. Robin Cook, the master of medical thrillers, also began as a physician. Closer home, Sir Ronald Ross, who discovered the malaria parasite in Hyderabad, indulged in composing songs and writing novels.

The story continues with Osmania University, where many doctors, studying medicine when the medium of instruction was Urdu, developed a natural affinity for Urdu literature. Doctors like Dr. Majeed Khan, Dr. Mannan, and Dr. Abid Moiz, among others, not only practiced medicine but also made significant contributions to the world of Urdu literature.

Why do doctors often turn to writing?

As Dr. Abid Moiz puts it, “They only need to find an angle and write a story.” Medicine, at its core, revolves around people—their struggles, pain, and triumphs—the very essence of literature. Physicians are natural observers of the human condition, making them uniquely equipped to translate those experiences into stories and poetry.

Unfortunately, physician-writers often remain unsung heroes, particularly those who have contributed to Urdu literature. Dr. Abid Moiz deserves commendation for shedding light on these remarkable individuals, bringing their literary achievements out of obscurity and into the recognition they deserve. Through his efforts, he has highlighted the profound and enduring link between the art of healing and the art of storytelling.

Dr. Moiz’s second book, Dhoom Hamari Zubaan Ki, is a treasure trove of humor and a testament to his mastery of the genre. His wit and insight breathe life into every essay, making it a valuable addition to Urdu’s humor literature.

A passionate advocate of Urdu, he sheds light on the challenges faced by the language in this book. Using humor and satire as his tools, Dr. Moiz presents the issues plaguing Urdu with a refreshing touch that grabs the reader’s attention and leaves a lasting impact.

Humor, as Dr. Moiz demonstrates, has a unique ability to engage and enlighten. As one delves into the book, it becomes evident how people have gradually drifted away from their mother tongue. Dr. Moiz doesn’t mince words as he connects this disinterest in Urdu to the socio-economic backwardness of the community, urging a revival of pride and engagement with the language.

He laments the growing trend among people openly declaring their inability to read and write Urdu, even though it is their mother tongue. The phrase Mujhe Urdu nahin aati has, unfortunately, become a common refrain for many. To illustrate the dire state of the language, he quotes a poignant couplet by the renowned poet Meer:

Bolte sub hain, ise padhta nahin koyee

Hazrat Meer, ye tum kaisi zubaan chhod gaye

This verse reflects the irony of Urdu being spoken widely but neglected in its written form, highlighting a cultural and linguistic loss.

The book’s title, inspired by the famous couplet of Daagh Dehlvi, Urdu hai jiska naam…, encapsulates its essence. Through his witty and insightful essays, Dr. Moiz highlights the beauty, challenges, and potential of Urdu, making Dhoom Hamari Zubaan Ki a compelling and thought-provoking read for all.

With these two books, Dr. Moiz not only cements his reputation as a gifted writer but also enriches the literary landscape by celebrating Urdu and the multifaceted individuals who contribute to its legacy.