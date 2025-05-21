Blockade eased but Gaza’s UN aid still stuck; 14K children at risk

People in Gaza continue to wait desperately for supplies, even as limited aid trucks begin to trickle in following Israel’s easing of an 11-week blockade.

On Tuesday, May 20, 93 trucks sent by the UN were allowed into Gaza, according to the BBC. However, much of the aid remains stuck at the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) warehouse, just three hours away, unable to reach those in urgent need.

Michael Kleiner, a member of Netanyahu’s Likud party, speaking to the BBC, claimed that Israel is trying to “ensure that Hamas does not steal aid,” accusing them of “preventing peace.” However, Hamas has denied the allegations.

Global experts have warned of an imminent famine in the territory. The UN has estimated that 600 trucks a day are required to begin tackling Gaza’s chronic humanitarian crisis.

Also Read Palestinian children sent back to war-hit Gaza amid treatment in Jordan

On May 20, UN humanitarian chief, Tom Fletcher, speaking to BBC’s Radio 4 Today programme, warned that 14,000 children are at risk of dying in 48 hours if aid does not reach them urgently.

However, a report by the BBC mentions that when asked to clarify the figure, the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) cited the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report which mentions 14,100 severe cases of acute malnutrition expected to occur among children aged six to 59 months between April 2025 and March 2026.

Therefore, it was clarified that the figure of 14,000 children at risk of malnutrition spans the course of a year. However, if the blockade continues, the timeline could drastically shorten, increasing the immediate risk.

The move of lifting the blockade comes amid growing international pressure, with leaders of the UK, France and Canada issuing a statement on Monday, May 19, calling on the Israeli government to “stop its military operations” and “immediately allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza”.