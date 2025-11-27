Blue drum murder accused, daughter, shifted to Meerut jail barrack

Meerut (UP): Muskan, jailed in connection with the gruesome murder of her husband and cementing his body inside a blue drum, has been shifted to Barrack 12A of Meerut jail along with her newborn daughter, officials said on Thursday.

She gave birth to a girl child at Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College on November 24 and was discharged on Wednesday afternoon.

Jail Superintendent Viresh Raj Sharma told PTI that both Muskan and the child are healthy, and the newborn will receive vaccinations in the jail premises.

He said the jail administration has not initiated a DNA test as no party has given a written request so far.

Family members of her slain husband Saurabh Rajput had earlier told media that they want a DNA test done to confirm the newborn’s paternity.

Muskan and her daughter has been placed in Barrack 12A, which houses 21 female prisoners and three young children apart from them.

Jail sources said that upon her arrival in the barrack, other female inmates congratulated Muskan on the birth of her daughter.

Meanwhile, no relative either of Muskan or her late husband visited the jail to see the newborn. Her parents Pramod Rastogi and Kavita continue to care for her elder daughter Pihu.

Senior Superintendent Dr Sharma said doctors in the jail will regularly monitor the health of both the mother and the child.

Muskan is being provided nutritious meals. She will not be assigned any jail work for the time being; light duties may be assigned after a month. Facilities such as a creche are available for children, and the baby will also be registered with the jail’s anganwadi. All necessary items will be provided for the mother and the child according to jail guidelines, he said.

Muskan and her boyfriend Sahil Shukla were arrested for murdering her husband Saurabh Rajput on March 4 at his home in Meerut’s Indiranagar.

According to the FIR, the couple allegedly dismembered Saurabh’s body, placed it in a blue drum filled with cement, and then fled to Himachal Pradesh. Muskan later informed her family about the incident, leading to police registering a case.