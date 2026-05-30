BMRCL debunks fake claim of free Metro travel for RCB fans

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has clarified that reports claiming free Metro travel for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans on May 31 are completely false and misleading. The clarification comes after messages regarding free travel facilities for cricket fans began circulating widely on social media platforms.

The rumours surfaced ahead of the IPL final, where defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru have qualified for the title clash for the second consecutive season. The final match is scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 31, generating considerable excitement among RCB supporters across Karnataka.

Clarification on Misleading Social Media Posts on Free Metro Travel for RCB Fans.

ಆರ್.ಸಿ.ಬಿ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಉಚಿತ ಮೆಟ್ರೋ ಪ್ರಯಾಣ ಕುರಿತು ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಜಾಲತಾಣಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಹರಿದಾಡುತ್ತಿರುವ ತಪ್ಪು ಮಾಹಿತಿಯ ಕುರಿತು ಸ್ಪಷ್ಟನೆ. ಹೆಚ್ಚಿನ ವಿವರಗಳಿಗೆ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮ ಪ್ರಕಟಣೆಯನ್ನು ವೀಕ್ಷಿಸಿ. pic.twitter.com/R4l6eLehow — ನಮ್ಮ ಮೆಟ್ರೋ (@OfficialBMRCL) May 30, 2026

Amid the growing buzz surrounding the final, social media posts claimed that RCB fans would be allowed to travel free of cost on Namma Metro services. The messages quickly gained traction, leading to confusion among commuters and cricket enthusiasts.

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Responding to the claims, BMRCL issued an official statement on Saturday, May 30, stating that it has not announced any such scheme and has not authorised any individual or organisation to promote free Metro travel for RCB supporters.

The Metro corporation reiterated that all passengers must purchase valid tickets or use smart cards and QR-based tickets while travelling on Metro services. The existing fare structure remains unchanged, and no special concessions have been introduced in connection with the IPL final.

BMRCL also urged the public not to rely on unverified information circulating on social media. The corporation advised commuters to verify any announcements related to Metro operations through official channels, including the organisation’s website and authorised social media handles.

Officials warned that fake messages and misleading posts often create unnecessary confusion among passengers and may result in inconvenience to commuters who rely on inaccurate information.

The clarification comes at a time when excitement among RCB fans has reached a peak, with supporters eagerly awaiting the team’s performance in the IPL final. However, BMRCL has made it clear that Metro travel will continue to operate under normal rules and regulations, and passengers must ensure they possess valid travel tickets before boarding trains.

The corporation once again appealed to the public to trust only official communications and avoid forwarding unverified messages related to public transport services.