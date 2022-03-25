BMW India to increase prices from April 2022

25th March 2022
New Delhi: Luxury automobile manufacturer BMW India said it will increase prices by up to 3.5 per cent across its model range effective from April 1.

The price increase will be brought into effect to adjust the material and logistics costs, impact of current geo-political situation and exchange rates.

Earlier, another luxury carmaker, Mercedes-Benz India had announced an upward revision in price of its entire model range effective from April 1.

According to Mercedes-Benz India, the imminent price correction would be in the range of 3 per cent across the entire model range. It said that the constant increase in input prices in addition to an increase in logistics rates have been exerting significant pressure on the overall costs of the company.

