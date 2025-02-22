BNP leader attacked, beaten to death in Bangladesh

Dhaka: In yet another incident of lawlessness in Bangladesh under the current dispensation of Chief Advisor Mohammad Yunus, a Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Mohammad Babul Mia was brutally beaten to death.

This unfortunate incident unfolded in front of his wife by his rivals in Dhaka’s Dhamrai Upazila on Friday afternoon, according to local media reports.

While speaking to the local media, Babul’s wife, Yasmin Begum, said “They beat him with sticks and SS pipes, seriously injuring him. They even gouged out both his eyes. When I and some locals tried to intervene and take him to a hospital, they stopped us. Only after he became unconscious did they leave the place.”

It is reported that Babul was attacked by a group of people when he and his wife were harvesting mustard near Akshirnagar Housing. His wife stated that a long-standing dispute was going on among villagers over Akshirnagar Housing, a real estate business in Bangladesh.

Some others claim that the deceased, Babul, had a dispute with the attackers over the ownership of a pond, which might have led to his killing.

He was later taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead. The doctors said he was brought to the hospital with grievous injuries in his head, eyes, face and legs.

The police in charge of the area stated that, as per the investigations, Babul was killed due to an ongoing dispute. And the process to arrest the culprits involved in the murder has started.

Recently, top BNP leader Shamsuzzaman Dudu accused the interim government and said, “Under the interim government, workers have been killed, and leaders of political parties have been killed. The culprits must be brought under the law without delay. Otherwise, dissatisfaction will grow among the people and political activists.”

The violent incident has sparked outrage in the South Asian country, with many calling for Yunus to resign as the number of such incidents continues to rise.