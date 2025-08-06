Boating accident in US claims lives of two Indians

Two Indians drowned in a tragic boating accident that took place on August 3 in the United States (US).

The accident occurred near Topock Gorge along the Colorado River in Arizona.

Details of incident

As per the details of the case, the victims are identified as Anoop Gankidi of Tempe, Arizona, and Venkata Mukkaala of Milpitas, California.

On the day of the accident in the US, the two Indians, along with three others, rented a pontoon boat.

After a while, in order to cool off, three individuals, including Anoop and Venkata, entered the water.

Also Read US visa applicants from two countries to face up to USD 15000 bonds

Two Indians died in accident in US

As soon as they started struggling in the water, one of them quickly swam back to shallow water. However, Anoop and Venkata failed to escape and drowned.

Though the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department made an effort to save them by dispatching a diver, the bodies were recovered from a depth of around 12 feet after 20 minutes.

Later, the Colorado River Medical Center in Needles, California, declared them dead.

Though officials have confirmed that the victims were not under the influence of alcohol or drugs, an investigation is ongoing in the case.