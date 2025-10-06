Bobby Deol completes three decades in Hindi cinema: I’m just getting started

Mumbai: It was in 1995 with “Barsaat” when Bobby Deol stepped into Hindi cinema. The actor is now celebrating his three decade long journey and said that he is just getting started.

After Barsaat, Bobby was seen in films such as “Gupt: The Hidden Truth”, “Kareeb”, “Soldier”, “Badal”, “Hum To Mohabbat Karega”, “Bichhoo”, “Ajnabee”, “Humraaz” and “Jhoom Barabar Jhoom” to name a few. This was followed by a career downturn.

However, he did taste a bit of success with his work in Apne, Yamla Pagla Deewana and Housefull 4.

But it was recently, when he made a roaring comeback with Class of ’83, Aashram, Animal, Love Hostel and The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

The actor, who is the son of veteran actor Dharmendra and brother of Sunny Deol, took to Instagram, where he shared a video montage featuring all the posters of the film he featured in and added an interview where he spoke about how “Animal” changed his life.

“30 years of many emotions on and off screen … all made worthwhile by your love. That fire still burns and I’m just getting started!” Bobby wrote as the caption.

Bobby’s success doesn’t end there. His latest film “Bandar (Monkey In A Cage)” was showcased at the Special Presentations section at the 50th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

“Bandar”, which explores power, trauma and memory, revolves around the story of a superstar accused of rape, highlighting the injustices within the legal system.

Produced by Nikhil Dwivedi and directed by Anurag Kashyap, “Bandar” also features Saba Azad, Sanya Malhotra, and Sapna Pabbi in key roles.

Looking forward, he has a slew of releases such as the Alia Bhatt-starrer “Alpha”. It also stars Sharvari. Directed by Shiv Rawail, “Alpha” is set to hit theatres during the big Christmas holiday weekend in 2025.

The film marks the seventh installment in Yash Raj Films’ growing spy universe, which began with the “Tiger” series starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

He also has the political action thriller film Jana Nayagan starring Vijay, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in the lead roles, alongside Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani.