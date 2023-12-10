Bobby Deol’s net worth, home, expensive cars, salary & more

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Vijay Singh Deol aka Bobby Deol is the member of Deol family and younger son of Dharmendra. The actor first appeared in ‘Dharam Veer’ film in 1977 as a child artist and then played the lead role in Bollywood film ‘Barsaat’ in 1995. He has been part of various hit films and is currently enjoying the success of ‘Animal’ movie which is breaking records on the box office.

Bobby Deol played the role of Abrab Haque in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film ‘Animal’ and is being praised for his acting in the movie. The actor is living a luxurious lifestyle as he has been part of various movies and commercials. He is also running a family business from where he is earning a huge amount of money too. In this write-up, we will tell you about the things owned by Bobby Deol , so keep scrolling.

Films and Production House

Bobby Deol made a grand comeback with Animal movie and has reportedly charged around 4 to 5 crore from the makers to play the role of Abrar Haque in the movie. The actor is expected to get more projects and is trending currently.

The 54 year old actor also earns from producing the movies as his father Dharmendra’s Vijayta Films company is producing various films. He is the part of the Vijayta Films and films like Ghayal, Dillagi and Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas were made under the banner of this production house.

Family Business

The Deols are among the richest families of India and have invested in a lot of business ventures. They own restaurants and have shares in various firms. Bobby Deol is earning a handsome share from his family business and is living a luxurious life.

Mumbai House

The Animal actor lives with his family in a lavish home in Mumbai which is worth INR 6 crore approximately. The house is located in the Vile Parle area of Mumbai. Reports suggest that the house is equipped with all modern amenities and gives a luxurious feel.

Cars

Bobby Deol is also a petrol head and owns various luxurious cars. From Land Rover Range Rover Vogue to Mercedes-Benz S-Class , the actor’s garage has parked inside expensive cars. Below is the list of his cars

Porsche Cayenne SUV

Land Rover Freelander 2

Land Rover Range Rover Vogue

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Net worth

The actor has a net worth of Rs 66 crore, according to a DNA report.