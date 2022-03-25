Bodhan violence: Probe reveals hand of local TRS councillor

Hyderabad: The Shivaji’s statue controversy in Bodhan has taken a new turn. A police inquiry revealed that in addition to the main culprit Gopi Kishan, municipal chairperson Padma’s husband Sharath Reddy, a TRS counselor also played a role.

There was a clash between two groups over installing the Shivaji’s statue at Bodhan’s Ambedkar Cross Road. After stone-pelting commenced, the police resorted to lathi-charge to control the mobs.

The BJP and the Hindutva parties called for a day’s “band” in Bodhan over this incident. The BJP tried to take full political advantage of the incident. The party’s senior leader Muralidhar Rao alleged of terrorist corridors in Hyderabad, Nirmal, Bhainsa and Bodhan.

BJP Telangana president Sanjay Bandi Sanjay has accused Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of implementing sharia law in the state.

The police inquiry meanwhile revealed the hand of the local TRS leaders in the controversy. The local TRS counselor assured help to the district Shivsena president Gopi Kishan in purchasing the Shivaji’s statue which was kept near Sharath Reddy’s rice mill.

The police have sent Gopi Kishan on remand and posted police pickets at bodhans Ambedkar Cross Road and other sensitive places.