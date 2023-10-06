Body of MBBS aspirant recovered from suitcase near Kolkata, two arrested

The victim’s father has also informed the police that on October 4 night, he had received a ransom call from an unknown number.

Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 6th October 2023 1:09 pm IST
Representative image

Kolkata: The body of an MBBS aspirant was recovered from a suitcase hidden at his rented accommodation at New Town in northern outskirts of the city on Friday.

On reaching the spot, police found Sazid Hossain’s body sealed by a cello-tape.

Two persons, including Gautam- the owner of the rented accommodation where the victim used to stay – have been arrested.

The second person arrested in this connection is a local restaurant owner, Pappu Singh.

Hossain, an original resident of Baishnabnagar in Malda district of West Bengal, started residing at the rented residence to prepare for the NEET examinations.

“His parents have complained that their son could not be contacted since October 4. His father contacted his friends but they could not update him about the whereabouts of the victim. His father reached Kolkata and filed a complaint at the local New Town police station. Finally, his body was recovered from a suitcase at the rented room where he used to stay,” an investigating official confirmed.

The victim’s father has also informed the police that on October 4 night, he had received a ransom call from an unknown number.

According to police sources, in face of interrogation Gautam, the owner of the accommodation, confessed to the murder in association with the second person arrested in the matter.

Gautam confessed that first the victim was offered alcohol and when he became intoxicated he was strangulated.

The arrested duo will be presented at a lower court on Friday afternoon and the public prosecutor will seek their police custody.

The police, through interrogation of the arrested duo, are trying to identify the motive behind such grievous murder.

