Mumbai: In recent years, Bollywood stars have increasingly turned to luxury real estate as one of their biggest investments. While many celebrity property deals dominate headlines and social media, some actors have quietly built remarkable portfolios away from the limelight. John Abraham is one such star. Known for keeping his personal life and financial decisions private, the actor has silently amassed an enviable collection of premium properties over the years.

His latest purchase, an ultra-luxurious bungalow in Mumbai worth Rs 84 crore, once again shows his sharp eye for long-term investments.

John Abraham’s latest property purchase

According to multiple latest reports, John Abraham has purchased a freehold luxury bungalow in Mumbai’s prestigious Bandra West for Rs 84 crore. The transaction was officially registered on July 14.

Situated on the highly sought-after St. Martin Road, the property spans 1,017.60 square metres and includes a 193.12-square-metre bungalow along with a 31.50-square-metre outhouse. The neighbourhood is home to several Bollywood celebrities and business personalities, making it one of the city’s most exclusive residential addresses.

While the latest acquisition has grabbed attention, what has surprised many is the sheer scale of John’s real estate empire. Unlike several celebrities whose lavish homes are constantly in the spotlight, John’s impressive portfolio has largely remained under the radar.

His other properties

With this purchase, the actor’s known property investments in India alone now stand at nearly Rs 215 crore. Apart from the newly acquired Rs 84 crore bungalow, John owns a stunning duplex penthouse in Bandra valued at around Rs 60 crore, along with another luxury bungalow that he had earlier purchased for Rs 70.83 crore, as per reports.

His investments also extend beyond Indian shores. According to reports, John owns premium properties in Los Angeles and Central London, further reflecting his preference for investing in high-value real estate across global markets.

John Abraham has long been regarded as one of Bollywood’s most financially savvy stars. Beyond acting, he has built wealth through film production, business ventures and carefully planned investments rather than relying solely on movie earnings.

On the professional front, John has been receiving appreciation for his recent performances in The Diplomat and Tehran, both of which showcased him in intense action-political thriller roles.

Looking ahead, the actor has an exciting slate of projects. He will portray former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria in an upcoming biopic and is also set to return as ACP Yashvardhan Singh in Force 3, the next instalment of the popular action franchise.