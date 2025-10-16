Mumbai: Over the years, Bollywood has witnessed several top stars walking out of films midway, sometimes due to creative differences, scheduling conflicts, or simply a change of plans.

Now, joining that list is one of the industry’s most meticulous and perfection-driven superstars. Aamir Khan, who earned a massive Rs 275 crore for his global blockbuster Dangal (2017), has backed out of a major Telugu project after nearly two years of discussions.

Aamir Khan (YouTube)

Known for being selective and cautious with his projects, Aamir has grown even more careful following a series of setbacks, including the trolling response to his cameo in Rajinikanth’s Coolie and shelving Lokesh Kanagaraj’s superhero film after mixed reactions.

Aamir had been in talks with Tollywood director Vamshi Paidipally, and the project was reportedly ready for announcement. However, according to Telugu360, Aamir decided to step away at the last moment. It is now being said that Salman Khan may take over the project, which could be produced by Dil Raju.

Meanwhile, Aamir is producing the upcoming romantic drama Mere Raho, directed by Sunil Pandey, starring Sai Pallavi in her Hindi debut and Junaid Khan. The film, a remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day, is now scheduled for release on 12 December 2025, instead of the initial 7 November date.