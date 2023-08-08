Bollywood actors and actresses who have worn the Author’s hat

Mumbai: Bollywood, the land of glitz and glamour, has seen a delightful convergence of artistic realms as some of its brightest stars exchanged scripts for quills. Beyond the glare of the spotlight, these actors-turned-authors have embarked on literary journeys that mirror their on-screen charisma, providing readers with an intimate look into their lives and minds.

A handful of Bollywood’s finest have spun tales on pages, leaving an indelible mark with their ink in a world where scripts come alive on the silver screen. These actors, known for their emotive expressions and captivating performances, have now penned personal narratives, inviting readers to enter their world away from the cameras.

1. Emraan Hashmi’s “The Kiss of Life”

Emraan Hashmi, known for his intense on-screen presence, opened up about his feelings in his memoir “The Kiss of Life.” The book follows his son’s cancer battle, providing a raw and heartfelt account of courage, hope, and the unbreakable bond between a father and his child.

2. Naseeruddin Shah – “And Then One Day”

Naseeruddin Shah, the versatile actor, enchanted readers with his memoir “And Then One Day.” The book provides a glimpse into his remarkable journey from a small town to the grand stages of Indian cinema, theatre, and beyond through candid reflections and anecdotes.

3. Rishi Kapoor – “Khullam Khulla”

The late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor’s autobiography, “Khullam Khulla” was a candid look at his life on the big screen. Kapoor’s writing provided an unvarnished view of his experiences in the glitzy world of Bollywood, from his iconic roles to personal anecdotes.

4. Ayushmann Khurrana – “Cracking the Code”

Ayushmann Khurrana, a multitalented actor and writer, cracked the literary code with his insightful book “Cracking the Code.” Beyond his film achievements, Khurrana’s book delves into his personal journey, struggles, and triumphs, inspiring readers to embrace their individuality.

5. Twinkle Khanna – “Mrs. Funny Bones”

Twinkle Khanna, a former actress turned author, tickled funny bones with her witty and relatable book, “Mrs. Funny Bones.” Khanna provided a refreshing perspective on modern life and womanhood through her humorous take on everyday situations.

These actors have proven themselves as not only entertainers but also insightful storytellers by sharing their intimate struggles and triumphs and providing a fresh perspective on life’s mundane moments. Their books bear witness to the breadth of their experiences as well as the power of the written word to connect, inspire, and uplift. They continue to enrich our lives with narratives that resonate long after the final page is turned by embracing their roles as authors.