Mumbai: Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Tanushree Dutta, who rose to fame with her debut in Aashiq Banaya Aapne, is currently making headlines for deeply distressing reasons. A video shared by the actress on her Instagram has gone viral, where she is seen breaking down in tears and alleging harassment within her own home.

Known for being one of the first voices to spark India’s #MeToo movement back in 2018, Tanushree made headlines then with her explosive allegations against veteran actor Nana Patekar. Now, years later, the actress claims she is being systematically troubled and harassed, this time in her personal space.

In the emotional video, Tanushree said, “I just called the cops and they asked me to go to the police station to file a complaint. I’m not well. I’ve been harassed so much over the last five years that I’ve fallen sick. I can’t even work.” She alleged that people are being planted as house help to steal and disturb her, and that she is unable to live in peace.

In another post, she revealed how she’s been facing loud, disturbing noises outside her door and above her roof, almost daily since 2020. “I got tired of complaining to the building management and gave up. Now I use headphones with mantras to stay sane,” she wrote.

She added, “Today I was so unwell, as you guys know I have developed Chronic fatigue syndrome due to dealing with constant stress and anxiety for last 5 years and this was going on all day and evening way past acceptable and allowed hours! Imagine..Yesterday I posted and today this! Ab samajh jao sab log ki what I’ve been dealing with. Aur bhi bohut kuch hai jo FIR mein mention karoongi. (There are many more things which I will mention in the FIR.”

“Please someone help me! Do something before it’s too late,” she wrote in the caption.

Tanushree, who won Femina Miss India Universe 2004 and made India proud by making it to the Top 10 at Miss Universe the same year, was a popular face in mid-2000s Bollywood with films like Bhagam Bhag and Dhol. Her sudden disappearance from the industry and her brave comeback with the #MeToo testimony in 2018 brought her back to spotlight again.

Now, once again, her disturbing revelations have stirred public concern and triggered a fresh wave of discussions online.