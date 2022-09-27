Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone rushed to hospital – Here’s why

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone on Monday night reportedly rushed to a hospital in Mumbai. At the hospital, the actress has undergone multiple tests.

According to a report published in Pinkvilla, the actress was rushed to hospital after she complained of uneasiness.

Although no official confirmation has been made about the health of the actress by her team, the media report says that currently, she is doing well.

Next movie of Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in the movie Gehraiyaan which was directed by Shakun Batra.

The actress’s next movie is going to be Pathaan wherein she will be seen alongside Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan.

Recently, the Bollywood actress has started dubbing for the actioner ‘Pathaan’. She took to Instagram and shared a picture of the script kept on a table. A mic too can be seen placed right above the table.

The film, which is directed by Siddharth Anand, also features superstar Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in key roles. ‘Pathaan’ marks the fourth collaboration of Deepika and SRK after ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Happy New Year’ and ‘Chennai Express’.

