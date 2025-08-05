Mumbai: The Indian film industry is no stranger to headline-grabbing weddings and equally shocking splits. The latest celebrity couple under the spotlight is actress Hansika Motwani and her husband, entrepreneur Sohael Khaturiya, who have been facing intense speculation about trouble in their marriage.

Rumours of their separation have been circulating for some time. Fuel was added to the fire when eagle-eyed fans noticed that Hansika had deleted most of her wedding photos and videos from her Instagram account. The couple, who tied the knot in December 2022, celebrated their union in a lavish ceremony that was later turned into a reality series titled Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama.

Recently, it was also reported that the actress has moved out of her husband’s home and is now living with her mother. Meanwhile, Sohael, who hasn’t been active on social media since 2023 has made his profile private, adding to the speculation.

While Hansika has chosen to remain silent on the matter, Sohael briefly addressed the rumours in a text response to a news outlet, stating, “It’s not true.” An insider reportedly told Hindustan Times, “Hansika has moved in with her mother, while Sohael is staying with his parents.”

Hansika Motwani, sohael khaturiya (Instagram)

The couple’s silence, along with Hansika’s social media activity, has left fans guessing about the future of their relationship.

Hansika and Sohael were close friends before getting married. Sohael was earlier married to Rinky Bajaj, who was rumoured to be a friend of Hansika’s. Addressing those rumours in her web series, Hansika had said, “Just because I knew the person at that time doesn’t mean it was my fault… I have nothing to do with this. Because I am a public figure, it was very easy for people to point at me and make me the villain.”

For now, both Hansika and Sohael have refrained from making any detailed public statements, but the silence has only intensified speculation about a possible split. Fans continue to wait for clarity.