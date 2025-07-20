2 years later, are Hansika and Sohael drifting apart?

Hyderabad: Looks like all may not be well in Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya’s fairytale marriage. Just two years after their lavish wedding in Jaipur’s Mundota Fort and Palace, rumors suggest the couple is no longer living under the same roof.

Living Separately?

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Hansika has moved back in with her mother, while Sohael is staying with his parents. The couple initially lived with Sohael’s extended family after marriage. But when things didn’t go smoothly, they shifted to a separate flat in the same building. Unfortunately, even that didn’t help, and tensions continued to rise.

Sohael Breaks Silence

When asked about the rumors, Sohael texted the publication saying, “It’s not true.” But he didn’t clarify if he was denying the separation or the living arrangement gossip. This vague response has only added to the confusion surrounding their current status.

Interestingly, Hansika still follows Sohael on Instagram. She hasn’t deleted their wedding photos or couple posts, which suggests the bond might still exist, at least publicly. Her last post with Sohael was on their first anniversary in December 2023, calling it the “best decision” of her life.

Past Controversy Resurfaces

The couple had already faced backlash earlier when people claimed Hansika married her best friend’s ex-husband. In her reality show Love Shaadi Drama, Hansika clarified that Sohael was her brother’s friend and not her best friend’s ex.