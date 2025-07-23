Hyderabad: Over the years, the Indian film industry has witnessed its fair share of shocking breakups and divorces. While some turn out to be mere gossip, others are confirmed by the stars themselves. Now, Hansika Motwani seems to be the latest celebrity caught in the web of separation rumours.

For the past few days, reports have been surfacing online suggesting that the Telugu and Tamil actress and her husband Sohael Khaturiya are heading for a possible divorce. Buzz is that the couple, who tied the knot in December 2022, are no longer living together, with Hansika reportedly moving back in with her parents and Sohael staying with his.

A source quoted by Hindustan Times shared, “When the couple got married, they initially lived with Sohael’s family. But adjusting with a big family was a challenge. Later, they moved into a condo in the same building, but the problems seem to have continued.”

Adding fuel to the speculation, Hansika has been posting reels with only her mother, and hasn’t been seen sharing any pictures with her husband since late 2024. Her last Instagram post was 5 days ago, and she has maintained complete silence since then.

Hansika and Sohael’s relationship had previously made headlines as Sohael was earlier married to Rinky Bajaj, who was reportedly Hansika’s best friend. However, Hansika had clarified that Sohael was her brother’s best friend and that the two became close over time.

As of now, Hansika has chosen not to comment, even as whispers of a split grow louder across social media and fan forums.

Stay tuned for more updates.