Mumbai: In Bollywood, several actors and actresses have changed their names over the years for various reasons. And now, the latest star to officially join the list is Warina Hussain.

Warina Hussain changes name

In a surprising update, Bollywood actress Warina Hussain has officially changed her name to Hira Warina. Best known for her 2018 debut in Loveyatri opposite Aayush Sharma, the actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the news with her followers.

Hira, who has now dropped ‘Hussain’ from her full name, revealed that the decision was deeply personal and spiritually driven. “HIRA WARINA – I’ve officially changed my name to Hira Warina. A decision rooted in numerology and guided by spirit. New chapter. Same essence. Just more aligned than ever. To those who’ve stayed close, your love means more than you know,” she wrote, signing off the post with her signature quirk: “But always, Yours truly, Alien.”

The announcement came shortly after her return to social media, following a months-long mysterious hiatus that had sparked curiosity among fans. Her comeback, paired with the name change, hints at a personal reinvention and possibly a fresh professional chapter in Bollywood as well.

Despite a limited number of film appearances, Hira has reportedly been focusing on selective roles that mirror her inner evolution and artistic journey. After gaining recognition with Loveyatri, produced by Salman Khan, she left a lasting impression with her graceful screen presence and later sizzled in the chartbuster item song Munna Badnaam Hua from Dabangg 3.