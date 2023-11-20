Bollywood celebrities react to Team India’s loss at WC finals

Mumbai: In the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Australia defeated the Men in Blue by six wickets on Sunday.

Several Bollywood celebrities responded to the defeat by supporting Team India’s efforts.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote on Instagram stories, “Only love and respect team India, tuff battle but well played @indiancricketteam.”

Actor Suniel Shetty took to Instagram stories and wrote, “Congratulations to Australia on their World Cup final victory! One bad day for #My team India. So let’s not lose sight of the absolute force this #teamlindia has been throughout the tournament, winning 10 matches on the trot! Truly a world-class team with outstanding performance from batsmen and bowlers alike. I am truly proud of the efforts, determination, and sportsmanship displayed. Heads held high, always!”

Actor Diana Penty wrote on Instagram stories, ” Not our lucky day today @indiancricket team. But we’re still so proud of you congratulations on a superb performance through the tournament.”

Actor Ajay Devgn took to Instagram stories and wrote, ” India, your relentless spirit throughout the championship was a victory in itself.. heads high.”

Coming to the match, Australia opted to bowl first and bundled out India for 240 in 50 overs. On a tough batting surface, skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), Virat Kohli (54 in 63 balls, with four boundaries) and KL Rahul (66 in 107 balls, with one four) posted important knocks.

Mitchell Starc (3/55) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Skipper Pat Cummins (2/34) and Josh Hazlewood (2/60) also bowled well. Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell got a wicket each.

In the chase of 241, India started off really well and had Aussies down at 47/3. Knocks from Travis Head (137 in 120 balls, with 15 fours and four sixes) and Marnus Labuschagne (58 in 110 balls, with four boundaries) left the Indian team without answers and guided them to a seven-wicket win.

Mohammed Shami took one wicket while Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets as well.

Travis was given the ‘Player of the Match’ for his century.