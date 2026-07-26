Bollywood Celebs after reaction Dharmendra Pradhan resigns

New Delhi: From calling it a “victory of students” to hailing Gen Z as a “tsunami of hope”, film personalities, including Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj, Alia Bhatt and Zoya Akhtar, on Saturday welcomed the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan after weeks of protests over the NEET paper leak issue.

Pradhan resigned earlier in the day amid mounting pressure over alleged irregularities in the conduct of several competitive examinations. In his resignation letter, he said he was “disturbed” by the developments of the past 10 days and had submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Reacting to the minister’s resignation, Azmi told PTI, “So proud of our youth. I am truly humbled. Thank you for showing us that our Constitution is our greatest strength.” Azmi has been among the most vocal film personalities backing the student movement. Earlier this week, she joined the protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, where she expressed solidarity with the demonstrators and condemned the police crackdown.

The veteran, who was scheduled to join the students’ protest in Mumbai but was unable to attend after being diagnosed with swine flu, said the movement should continue until broader reforms are implemented.

“It is the first step towards the students’ victory. But the resistance must continue till the educational system is overhauled and all demands are met,” Azmi added.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protests began at Jantar Mantar on June 20 over the NEET paper leaks and examination irregularities before spreading to several cities, with Pradhan’s resignation emerging as the principal demand.

The agitation intensified earlier this week after police used batons and tear gas to disperse students marching towards Parliament in New Delhi, drawing widespread criticism and prompting several actors and filmmakers to back the protesters.

Raj, who had also joined the protests at Jantar Mantar, shared a post on Instagram, congratulating his “dear cockroaches” as well as activist Sonam Wangchuk, who undertook a prolonged hunger strike in solidarity with the movement.

“Dear Sonam wangchuk sir and every single one who stood by the youth. You Have proved that you can bring a regime down to its knees,” he wrote.

Bhatt wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Gen Z showed up! The rest is history.”

Filmmakers Reema Kagti and Akhtar also reacted to the news of Pradhan’s resignation.

“GEN Z… You are a tsunami of hope,” Kagti posted.

Akhtar said, “Democracy is a system of government where power belongs to the people.”

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas also shared a news article announcing the union minister’s resignation on her Instagram Stories.

Dia Mirza said she has only for Gen Z and thanked Wangchuk for “walking the path of peace and showing our children what true love looks like”.

“Thank you to every young student asking for accountability, transparency and reform in our education system. @cockroachjantaparty remain respectful, peaceful and consistent as you have,” she said.

Aditi Rao Hydari posted, “Fighting the good fight and winning it… RESPECT. Gen Z for the win. More power to honesty, dignity, non-violence, accountability, freedom of speech, and intelligence. May these always be louder than fear, division, and hate.”

Vijay Varma shared a photograph of Pradhan on social media with the caption, “Accha chalta hoon… duaaon mein yaad rakhna,” quoting the popular song “Channa Mereya” from “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”.

Comedian-writer Varun Grover congratulated the students and activists who led the movement.

“Congratulations India. The seriousness of @Cockroachisback, @SauravDassss, @abhijeet_dipke, @neha_aisa, Aameen, Manish, and the unhinged non-seriousness of the Gen Z memes has made the kings blink today,” he wrote.

Vir Das shared a photograph with the caption “Friends” and followed it up with a message applauding the students.

“You restored a single word of a tiny little sentence of that book we all read in school and forgot. You beautiful kids. Whatever the hell happens from here, you won. Now hurry up and celebrate,” he wrote.

Pankaj Tripathi said, “In a democracy, arrogance and the baton ultimately break. And in breaking, they make democracy stronger. Salute to Gen Z.”

Huma Qureshi, who had also visited Jantar Mantar along with her brother Saqib Saleem, posted “Salute to the youth.”

Tillotama Shome said she considered herself fortunate to witness the historic movement led by the youth.

“‘Youth is wasted on the young’ can retire officially. And other tired cliches and cynical smart Alec’s. And, NO, not back to business as usual. Thank you thank you to the YOUTH of INDIA!!!” she added.

Zahan Kapoor said, “Accha din aa gaya!!! (The good days have arrived).”

Ishaan Khatter said it marks the victory of India and democracy.

“The collective empathy of millions washed the apathy of habit. So f***ing proud. THIS is the INDIA I grew up in. Maa tujhe salaam,” he wrote on Instagram.

Bhumi Pednekar congratulated Gen Z, saying their “conviction, courage, and belief in the power of change has inspired us”.

“I truly hope this movement leads to meaningful reform in systems that are broken, not just in education, but across every institution that needs correction.

“Now is the time for decisive reform and lasting change. I think for every Indian, whether you are serving office or are an ordinary citizen, the nation, its prosperity, its people and its security should always come first,” she said.

Saba Azad posted, “Chaatr ekta zindabad!!!” while Swara Bhasker described the development as a “Huge victory for students.”

Malayalam star Parvathy Thiruvothu shared a screenshot of Pradhan’s resignation letter and wrote, “Resigned!!!!”

“Jai Hind,” wrote Tovino Thomas.

Sonakshi Sinha, Divyenndu, Vaani Kapoor, Vikramaditya Motwane, Swara Bhasker, Twinkle Khanna and many others also shared posts on social media celebrating Pradhan’s resignation.