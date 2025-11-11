Dharmendra’s health updates: Esha Deol, Hema Malini shut death rumours

Mumbai: Amid widespread rumours about veteran actor Dharmendra’s death, his daughter Esha Deol has clarified that the reports are false. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Esha issued an official statement confirming that her father is stable and recovering, putting all speculation to rest.

“The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa’s speedy recovery,” she wrote. Esha also disabled the comments section of her post to prevent further speculation.

Hema Malini’s official statement

Furious Hema Malini took to her X handle and wrote, “What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy.”

The 89-year-old actor was recently admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital after complaining of respiratory issues. Fans and well-wishers who were worried after hearing the false news can now breathe a sigh of relief as Dharmendra continues to recover under medical supervision.

With a remarkable career spanning over six decades, Dharmendra delivered countless unforgettable performances in classics like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Dharam Veer, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, and Dream Girl. His upcoming movie ‘Ikkis’ is scheduled for release on December 25.