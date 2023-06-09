Bollywood responsible for religious conversions: IAS officer Niyaz Khan

Bhopal: An IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh Cadre, Niyaz Khan on Thursday said that Bollywood is responsible for conversions and it all started from there.

Speaking to ANI about religious conversion, the IAS officer said, “Conversion is not right at all. The conversion started from Bollywood. Where big film stars got Hindus converted to Muslims, it is happening there even today. Conversion is wrong because we consider one religion to be above all other religions and call other religions to join their religion by thinking the other as small, it is basically very wrong.”

“Our nation is a democratic country, here all religions are equal. How can we say that one should convert to my religion after marriage. Both people should follow their own religions. If there is so much love and it is their compulsion, then both should follow their respective religions, I think conversion is not appropriate,” the officer said.

When asked whether bollywood is responsible for conversion, he said, “100 percent Bollywood is responsible for conversions. Bollywood has been the role model of our country, people even consider artists as god-like figures. People imitate Western culture, resulting in movies that depict nudity and explicit scenes, which are deteriorating our civilization and ruining the younger generation.”

If Bollywood stops imitating Hollywood and embraces the spirit of patriotism, it will become evident that Bollywood is the source of these vices. People import movies from Hollywood. Bollywood is tarnishing the culture of our country and negatively influencing the children. So Bollywood needs to be tightened that it should act as a guiding force or the country such as sadhus or sanyasi, the officer added.

Besides, talking about his tweet, Khan further said, “There are three things that I have tweeted. First, Muslim brothers should become a cow protector, the second is that they should try to become a vegetarian, though there is no compulsion, it is voluntary and the third is to develop good relations with Brahmins.”

He further explained his logic behind his remark that although Muslims respect cow protectors. Even many Muslims also feed cows and give water to them. It is also seen that there are a few selected persons who do such incidents (cow slaughter), if Muslims also become cow protectors, then the cow will be protected.

Secondly, the practice of vegetarianism is going on all over the world. It is being adopted to save the earth, which is good to adopt, but no one can be forced to decide what to eat. Thirdly, to have good relations with Brahmins. The Brahmin, always following the path of truth, guiding the country, has been giving guidance for 3000 years. Even today when there is a program of saints, lakhs of people gathered. Brahmins are guides even today. With the blessings of Brahmins, peace has been maintained in our place till now. A Brahmin like Kautilya has been a great example for India, IAS officer Khan further said.

“My tweet is not political. I am independent and it is completely my personal opinion,” Khan said.

Responding to a question asked that he is inspired by hinduism, will he adopt hinduism, the officer said, “Never, I have two idols, Mohammad Saab is my idol and the other is Great Chanakya. I am in Islam and will remain so. Mohammad Saab is my idol. It is a different matter that people think something else about me regarding my tweets.”