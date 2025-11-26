Bollywood socialite Orry appears before Mumbai Police in drugs case

Mumbai: Bollywood socialite and influencer Orhan Awatramani alias Orry on Wednesday appeared before Mumbai Police to record his statement in a drug seizure case, an official said.

Orry arrived at the Ghatkopar unit of the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of police around 1.30 pm, the official said. He had been asked to visit the ANC office last Thursday earlier, but had sought more time.

According to police, his name cropped up during the interrogation of Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh, a key accused in a Rs 252 crore mephedrone seizure case.

Shaikh allegedly claimed that he used to organise rave parties in India and abroad for certain film and fashion celebrities, a politician, and a relative of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

Orry was among those named by Shaikh, as per police.

Shaikh, nicknamed `Lavish’ because of his lavish lifestyle, was deported from Dubai last month and arrested in connection with the seizure of mephedrone worth Rs 252 crore from a clandestine drug factory in Maharashtra’s Sangli district.

He was a close aide of Salim Dola who oversaw mephedrone manufacturing and distribution across India, police had said earlier.