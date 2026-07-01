Bollywood stars can’t resist this 150-year-old camera in Jaipur

When we think of Jaipur, our minds instantly wander to grand palaces and walls painted in beautiful shades of pink. It is a city famous for its royal history. It is also a reminder that history is not always locked away in museums. If you slow down and look past the crowds of tourists, you can also be lucky enough to find the past breathing and living on the pavement.

If you walk past the Hawa Mahal today, amidst the honking rickshaws, you will spot something incredible- a massive 150-year old wooden camera. It looks like a beautiful antique box, but it is actually a fully working camera, and it is rewriting how we look at photos today.

Tikam Chand and his magic camera

The man behind this vintage machine is Tikam Chand Pahari. He is a third-generation photographer who treats his 20 kg camera like a family member. This legendary Carl Zeiss Jena “minute camera” is an invaluable family heirloom that was originally gifted to Tikam’s grandfather by the Maharaja of Jaipur, whom he served as an official royal photographer. Handed down through generations, the craft was picked up by Tikam and his brother in 1977.

Today, Tikam’s sidewalk spot has become a major favourite for travellers. Watching him work is like watching a magic show. He doesn’t press a button to take a picture. Instead, he simply takes off the lens cap, counts to three or four in his head, and covers it back up. Even cooler? The inside of the wooden box is a tiny darkroom. In just 10 minutes, using a bucket of water and some old-school chemicals right there on the street, he hands you a gorgeous, black-and-white print. It is a stunning, physical piece of art that tourists love taking home.

From street to celebrity status

What started as a humble sidewalk studio has now turned into a legendary hotspot, drawing the attention of royals, film directors, and major Bollywood stars. Over the years, Tikam and his wooden camera have become true local icons, hosting some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry.

When celebrities visit the Pink City, getting a handcrafted, vintage portrait from Tikam is often at the top of their list. Celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Govinda, Akshay Kumar, Ishan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, Sonu Nigam, AP Dhilon, Zakir Khan and Bhuvan Bam have all stood before his historic lens, waiting patiently for those few seconds of exposure. Even members of the Jaipur royal family, like Diya Kumari, have been captured by this 19th-century treasure.