Bollywood Stars who worked in Pakistani Films

Mumbai: Bollywood actors are well-known all over the world. Their film industry acumen and talents have pushed them to venture out into other film areas. But how many Bollywood actors have appeared in Pakistani films? Read on to find out!

Bollywood Actors who appeared In Pakistani Films

1. Naseeruddin Shah

Naseeruddin Shah, who began his acting career with Nishant in 1975, has been busy taking on various hard roles in new and innovative productions.

The actor, who has been in the programmes Bahu Aur Flamingo and Taj: Divided by Blood, has also participated in two Pakistani films, Khuda Ke Liye and Zinda Bhaag.

2. Neha Dhupia

Neha, who won the Femina Miss India 2002 contest, made her Pakistani debut with an item song in the film Kabhi Pyaar Na Karna, starring Zara Sheikh, Veena Malik, and Moammar Rana.

3. Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari, who rose to prominence with Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Kasautii Zindagi Kay,’ starred in the Pakistani action romantic film Sultant as Pari.

4. Arbaaz Khan

Arbaaz Khan, who has been in Bollywood films such as Dabbang and Hello Brother, also appeared in the Lollywood film Godfather: The Legend.

5. Om Puri

Om Puri is a well-known Indian actor who made his Lollywood debut in the film Actor In Law as Sukhia.

6. Kirron Kher

Kirron Kher, Anupam Kher’s wife, starred in the Lollywood film Kamosh Pani, for which she received several international accolades, including Best Actress at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland.

7. Johnny Lever

Johnny Lever is one of Bollywood’s most well-known figures.

The comic who has made us laugh in films such as Hera Pheri, Awara, Golmaal, and Baazigar also appeared in the Pakistani comedy drama Love Mein Ghum in 2011.