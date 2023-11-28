‘Bollywood will shift to Hyderabad in next five years’

Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal movie is making waves across the country and team members of the film are leaving no stone unturned in promoting the film. The makers recently organised a pre-release event in Hyderabad at Malla Reddy College. Ranbir Kapoor was welcomed by a huge number of fans and prominent celebrities in the city.

During the event, Telangana’s Labour and Employment minister Malla Reddy while praising the Telugu people said that ‘Telugu people will rule over India soon’. The senior BRS leader can be heard advising Ranbir Kapoor to shift to Hyderabad.

He further said that in the next five years, both Bollywood and Hollywood will be ruled by Telugu people. He was also seen praising SS Rajamouli, Rashmika Mandanna and Sandeep Reddy Vanga during the event. The BRS leader also added that Bombay is getting older now and it is time for the B-town celebrities to shift to Hyderabad.

“Mumbai has become old, Bengaluru is a traffic jam, only Hyderabad city rules in India,” he said.

As the Animal movie has various South stars as part of it, BRS leader assured Ranbir Kapoor that the film will earn more than INR 500 crores. The video clip of the minister is going viral on social media platforms and fans are reacting to it. Some are linking his statement with elections while others praise him for letting the whole of India know that Telugu people have a lot of potential.

Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna were present during the event on Monday night.