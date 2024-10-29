Bollywood’s biggest Diwali flops despite star-studded casts

Mumbai: Diwali is a huge time for Bollywood, with many big movies released during the festive season. Studios expect massive box office openings due to the holiday excitement, but not all films succeed. Even with big stars and budgets, some movies flop at the box office. Here are some of the biggest Diwali box office failures in Bollywood.

1. Jaan-E-Mann (2006)

Jaan-E-Mann, starring Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Preity Zinta, released during Diwali 2006. Despite the hype, it couldn’t compete with Don, which released the same weekend. The film earned only Rs. 25 crores in India, a disappointing figure given its cast and promotions.

2. Kyon Ki (2005)

In 2005, Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s Kyon Ki hit theaters during Diwali. However, it was one of Salman’s biggest career flops, making only Rs. 12 crores in India. Despite the lead stars, the film couldn’t draw enough audiences.

3. Saawariya (2007)

Saawariya, the debut film for Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor, had high expectations. Unfortunately, this 2007 Diwali release earned only Rs. 22 crores, as its slow story and unique style didn’t click with audiences.

4. Blue (2009)

Akshay Kumar’s Blue, released in Diwali 2009, was an action-adventure with big underwater scenes. Despite a budget of Rs. 75 crores, it only earned Rs. 68 crores, failing to break even.

5. Main Aur Mrs. Khanna (2009)

Another Diwali release in 2009, Main Aur Mrs. Khanna, starring Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor, was a flop. The film made only Rs. 7 crores, suffering from weak reviews and a poor storyline.

6. Action Replayy (2010)

Akshay Kumar and Aishwarya Rai’s Action Replayy, a time-travel comedy, didn’t impress audiences. Released in Diwali 2010, it collected only Rs. 40.36 crores, with many viewers confused by its plot.

7. Thugs of Hindostan (2018)

Despite starring Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, Thugs of Hindostan flopped during Diwali 2018. Poor reviews hurt its earnings, and it made only Rs. 151 crores in India, falling far short of expectations.

Diwali might be a popular time for releases, but even major films can fail. These Diwali flops show that a great story is just as important as star power and timing in Bollywood.