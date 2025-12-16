Bollywood’s cute award night moment: Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt win hearts online

Bollywood stars never fail to surprise us not just on the big screen, but also in simple, everyday moments. At the recent Filmfare OTT Awards, two favourite actors, Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt, gave fans a warm and adorable moment that quickly went viral on social media.

The duo, both dressed elegantly in black, were seated next to each other during the awards night when a fun exchange unfolded. In photos shared widely across the internet, Vicky Kaushal can be seen holding up his phone towards Alia. Her reaction, hands flying to her mouth in surprise and excitement caught everyone’s attention.

Fans were quick to guess what was on that phone. Many believe that Vicky might have shown Alia a picture of his newborn son with wife Katrina Kaif. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on 7 November 2025, and have been enjoying this new chapter in life.

Social media users loved the moment, calling it “heart-melting” and “pure joy.” Some even joked that new dads simply can’t stop sharing pictures of their babies, no matter where they are! Although neither Vicky nor Alia confirmed what was on the screen, the expressions were enough to melt hearts.

This incident also reminds fans of the close bond between the actors. Vicky and Alia first won hearts with their chemistry during the shoot of Raazi in 2018, and their friendship remains strong.

With this tiny, unexpected moment going viral, Bollywood lovers are once again reminded that sometimes the sweetest things happen off-camera.