Bollywood’s first Rs 100 crore film: Meet the man behind it

Hyderabad: Indian movies are breaking records every year. Recently, Pushpa 2 became a big hit and even crossed Baahubali by earning 1700 crores. Today, 1000 crore films are possible, but years ago, reaching even 100 crores was a big dream.

Do you know who gave Bollywood its first 100 crore movie? It was AR Murugadoss, the director of the upcoming film Sikandar.

The Man Who Brought Back Stars

In 2005, Suriya got huge success with Ghajini, directed by Murugadoss. Before that, his movies were not doing well. Later in 2012, Vijay’s film Thuppakki became a hit after a few flops. In 2008, Aamir Khan acted in the Hindi version of Ghajini, which was a superhit and changed his career.

India’s First 100 Crore Film

Before many Bollywood’s commercial successful films, Ghajini (2008) became the first Indian film to earn more than 100 crores at the box office. It made 114 crore in India and 194 crore worldwide. This was a big moment for Bollywood.

Now, AR Murugadoss is ready with his next movie Sikandar, starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna. It will release on March 30, 2025, and fans are very excited.