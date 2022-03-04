Bomb blast in Peshawar mosque kills at least 30, several injured

Updated: 4th March 2022 3:16 pm IST
At least 30 worshipers were killed by an unidentified bomb while offering Friday prayers at a mosque in Qissa Khwani bazaar in the Kocha Risaldar area of Peshawar on Friday. The information was corroborated by police and first respondents while speaking to Geo News.

Further, dozens of people were injured as a result of the blast. The rescue teams are rushing the injured to Lady Reading Hospital, while residents and people of the neighbourhood are also helping in transporting the injured on their motorcycles and cars.

Police investigation is ongoing to get to the root of the matter. Of the injured, ten people admitted at Lady Reading hospital are said to be in critical condition.

(Further details awaited.)

