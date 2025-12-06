Bomb threat prompts high alert at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: Hyderabad airport, which is officially known as Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), was put on high alert on Saturday, December 6.

The high alert situation prevailed after customer support received a bomb threat email.

Bomb threat to flights scheduled to land at Hyderabad airport

The threat was related to the flights that were scheduled to land at RGIA on Saturday.

Among the two flights, one was from Heathrow to Hyderabad and another was from Kuwait to Hyderabad.

The flight from Heathrow to Hyderabad landed safely at RGI Airport at 5:25 am and following the search of the aircraft by the security agencies, nothing was found.

Meanwhile, the Kuwait to Hyderabad flight returned to its departure airport after the threat was communicated to the crew members.

Hyderabad Police launch ‘Operation Kavch’

Meanwhile, ahead of the sensitive December 6 anniversary of the 1992 Babri mosque demolition, the Hyderabad police conducted a massive checking exercise dubbed ‘Operation Kavch’ to screen vehicles and suspicious persons.

City Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar told reporters on Friday: “We conducted vehicle checks at 150 places involving about 5,000 personnel. We are checking numberless vehicles, stolen vehicles, or illegal persons or suspicious objects.”

Besides vehicle checking, foot patrolling was also carried out in important areas, Sajjanar, who visited Gulzar Houz, said.