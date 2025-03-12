Bombay HC rejects Dalit PhD scholar’s plea against suspension from TISS

The Bombay High Court has rejected a petition filed by Dalit PhD scholar and student leader Ramadas KS against his two-year suspension from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS). The court ruled that there was no reason to interfere in the case.

Ramadas, a member of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and Progressive Students’ Forum (PSF)-TISS, was suspended for alleged “misconduct and anti-national activities.” TISS claimed that he participated in a protest in Delhi under the PSF banner, which the institute believed was against national interests.

He approached the high court in May 2024, arguing that his suspension was unfair and violated his rights to free speech and association. He also pointed out that universities should support open discussions and critical thinking. He said that TISS did not give him a fair chance to explain himself and misled the court by citing outdated rules.

TISS defended its decision, saying a special committee reviewed his actions and found them inappropriate. The institute also claimed that political groups pressured them after the suspension.

The court, however, found no merit in Ramadas’ petition and upheld the university’s decision.