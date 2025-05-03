‘Let him study’: SC revokes suspension Dalit PhD scholar

In a relief to Dalit PhD scholar Ramadas KS, the Supreme Court, on Friday, May 2, ordered his reinstatement at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), ending his two-year battle against the suspension.
“Let him study,” the top court reportedly stated.
In March, the Bombay High Court had rejected a petition filed by Dalit PhD scholar against the suspension stating there was no reason to interfere in the case.
TISS suspended Ramadas, a member of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and Progressive Students’ Forum (PSF)-TISS, for alleged “misconduct and anti-national activities.” The university claimed that he participated in a protest in Delhi under the PSF banner, which the institute believed was against national interests.