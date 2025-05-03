‘Let him study’: SC revokes suspension Dalit PhD scholar

TISS had suspended Ramadas for alleged “misconduct and anti-national activities.”

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 3rd May 2025 7:24 pm IST
The image displays a picture of Ph.D scholar Ramadas KS
Ph.D scholar Ramadas KS

In a relief to Dalit PhD scholar Ramadas KS, the Supreme Court, on Friday, May 2, ordered his reinstatement at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), ending his two-year battle against the suspension.

“Let him study,” the top court reportedly stated.

In March, the Bombay High Court had rejected a petition filed by Dalit PhD scholar against the suspension stating there was no reason to interfere in the case.

MS Creative School
Also Read
Bombay HC rejects Dalit PhD scholar’s plea against suspension from TISS

TISS suspended Ramadas, a member of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and Progressive Students’ Forum (PSF)-TISS, for alleged “misconduct and anti-national activities.” The university claimed that he participated in a protest in Delhi under the PSF banner, which the institute believed was against national interests.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 3rd May 2025 7:24 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button