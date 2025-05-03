‘Let him study’: SC revokes suspension Dalit PhD scholar

In a relief to Dalit PhD scholar Ramadas KS, the Supreme Court, on Friday, May 2, ordered his reinstatement at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), ending his two-year battle against the suspension.

“Let him study,” the top court reportedly stated.

In March, the Bombay High Court had rejected a petition filed by Dalit PhD scholar against the suspension stating there was no reason to interfere in the case.

Also Read Bombay HC rejects Dalit PhD scholar’s plea against suspension from TISS

TISS suspended Ramadas, a member of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and Progressive Students’ Forum (PSF)-TISS, for alleged “misconduct and anti-national activities.” The university claimed that he participated in a protest in Delhi under the PSF banner, which the institute believed was against national interests.