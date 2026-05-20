Bombay HC slams ‘wrongful’ home demolitions linked to Nida Khan TCS case

The Bombay High Court has strongly criticised the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation over a demolition drive carried out in connection with the arrest of Nashik TCS case accused Nida Khan, warning authorities against what it called “bulldozer culture” and observing that due procedure had not been followed.

The remarks came while the Aurangabad Bench was hearing petitions filed by AIMIM corporator Matin Patel and 31-year-old Hanif Khan, whose house in Kauser Bagh was among the structures razed during the pre-dawn demolition drive on May 13.

Both Patel and Khan had challenged the civic body’s action before the court, with their counsel Abhaysinh Bhosale arguing that mandatory safeguards laid down by the Supreme Court had not been followed before the demolition was carried out.

Also Read AIMIM corporator sheltered TCS case accused Nida Khan, say Nashik police

Khan’s petition claims the demolished house had been purchased only two months earlier using his family’s savings. According to the plea, AIMIM corporator Matin Patel had temporarily used the premises shortly before Nida Khan was arrested there on May 8. Patel has been booked for allegedly sheltering Nida Khan, one of the main accused in the Nashik TCS religious coercion and sexual harassment case, while she was absconding.

The demolition drive targeted properties linked to Patel, the house where Nida Khan had stayed, and neighbouring structures, including a building materials shop and another residential property. The operation deployed 150 municipal employees, 120 police personnel, 10 JCBs, two Poclain machines and 10 tippers.

The court observed that the mandatory 15-day notice period prescribed under Supreme Court guidelines had not been complied with and questioned why entire structures were razed rather than only the allegedly illegal portions. It noted the action had rendered entire families homeless and described the demolitions as “shocking and unfortunate.”

“Constructing a house is not an easy task. Everybody cannot afford to build a house like you and me. Don’t allow bulldozer culture to enter Maharashtra. This is not UP or Bihar,” the bench remarked.

Patel and Khan have sought compensation of Rs 2 crore in the petition. The court is expected to take up the matter further after the civic body responds to the observations.