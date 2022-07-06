Bommai expresses happiness on RS nomination of Veerendra Heggade

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has expressed happiness over the nomination of D. Veerendra Heggade, Dharmadhikari of Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala, as member of Rajya Sabha.

The Chief Minister in a media release congratulated Heggade and expressed confidence that his immense work and experience in rural development, education, health and women’s empowerment sectors would raise the quality of the debates in the Parliament.

Bommai conveyed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for recommending a highly deserving personality like Heggade for Rajya Sabha.

The Chief Minister has also congratulated other nominees — Olympian Athlete P.T. Usha, legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja and renowned film screenplay writer K.V. Vijayendra Prasad, as well.

