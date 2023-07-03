Bonalu celebrated with gaiety at Golconda Fort

Hyderabad: Bonalu, which symbolizes the unique culture of Telangana, was celebrated with traditional fervor and gaiety at Golconda Fort in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Since morning, a large number of devotees thronged the ancient structure to seek the blessings of Jagadambika Yellamma Talli.

On the occasion, many processions from various parts of the city culminated at the fort.

In order to maintain law and order, security arrangements were put in place at the fort.

Every year, the festival is held in Hyderabad in three phases. Golconda Bonalu will be followed by Lashkar Bonalu, which is held at the Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad. The festivities will conclude next month at the Sri Simhavahini Mahankali temple in Lal Darwaza and at the Sri Akkanna Madanna Mahankali temple in Haribowli in the old city of Hyderabad.

The Lashkar Bonalu will take place on July 9.