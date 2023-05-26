Bonalu celebrations in Hyderabad to begin on June 22

Hyderabad: A high-level meeting on Bonalu arrangements was held at Harita Plaza, Begumpet under the chairmanship of minister for animal husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

Speaking to the media, minister Srinivas Yadav said that Ashada Bonalu will start in Golconda, Hyderabad, on June 22.

Secunderabad Mahankali Bonalu celebrations will begin on July 9 and a procession will be taken out on July 10.

Bonalu celebrations in the Old City will begin on July 16 and the procession will be taken out on the next day, July 17, under the auspices of the temples committee.

After the formation of Telangana state, chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao declared Bonalu a state festival.

“An amount of Rs 15 crore has been allocated by the government for the festivities this year,” said the minister, adding that all arrangements for the festival have been made by the state government.