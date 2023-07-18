Bonalu flexi row: BRS leaders booked for attacking party worker

The followers of the MLA bashed up a party worker and his father after barging into their house in presence of police.

Hyderabad: The Madhuranagar police booked a case against Subba Rao, personal assistant, to Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath and other persons for attacking a BRS party worker for allegedly putting a small picture of the MLA on the flexi put up during Bonalu on Sunday.

The case is booked under Sections 448, 323 and 504 r/w 34 of IPC.

The MLA along with his followers had gone to the residence of Ganesh Singh, a BRS party worker and scolded him for putting the picture of Telangana State Education & Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSEWIDC) Chairman Ravula Sridhar Reddy on a flexi near a temple. 

The followers of the MLA bashed up Ganesh and his father after barging into their house in the presence of police.

Another case has been booked against Sridhar Reddy on the complaint of Vengalraonagar corporator, G Dedeepya Rao who alleged that on Sunday afternoon Sridhar Reddy had abused and threatened her when she questioned her for attending programs in Jubilee Hills unofficially.

Sridhar Reddy was with the BJP party before shifting to the BRS.

The case has been booked under sections 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

