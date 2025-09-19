Book train tickets with UTS App to avoid festive rush: SCR

With recent relaxations in rules, commuters can now book both journey and platform tickets from their homes.

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th September 2025 3:06 pm IST
An image of mobile phones used for representational purpose
An image of mobile phones used for representational purpose

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) has urged passengers to switch to the Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) mobile app to skip long queues at counters during the ongoing festive season.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, SCR staff deployed at busy railway stations will now wear retro-reflective jackets printed with QR codes. Passengers can simply scan the code using the UTS or Rail One app to instantly purchase unreserved tickets. The staff will also assist travelers in understanding the features and benefits of the digital system.

The QR jacket drive has been launched across major stations, including Secunderabad, Kachiguda, Vijayawada, Guntur, Guntakal, Tirupati, and Nanded, covering all six divisions under SCR.

MS Teachers

With recent relaxations in rules, commuters can now book both journey and platform tickets from their homes.

Available in multiple languages, the UTS app enables passengers to book unreserved journey, platform, and season tickets through R-Wallet, UPI, Paytm, or net banking. Notably, a 3% bonus is added for payments made via R-Wallet.

SCR said the initiative not only ensures quicker and hassle-free travel but also promotes cashless and paperless ticketing, reducing crowding at station counters.

Tags
Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th September 2025 3:06 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button